Cupertino-based Apple has planned to launch their new Apple Watch models with a host of health features in the coming years. For this year though, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple also has plans to update the Apple Watch next year with its next in line Apple Watch SE model and a version for the sports athletes too. The much-awaited body temperature sensor in their watch has been pushed to a 2022 launch. The blood-sugar sensor launch though is not expected for a few more years though. The blood-sugar sensor would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels by analyzing the blood non-invasively.

The 2021 watch model expected in the coming months will have thinner display borders and a new lamination technique. This lamination technique will bring the display closer to the front cover. Though the watch will be slightly thicker it will not be noticeable to the user, says the report.

This year’s model will also include the updated ultra-wideband functionality based on the Apple AirTag item finder technology. A few days back, Apple in its software developer conference previewed the watchOS 8 software update that will allow the device to unlock hotel rooms and doors too. The extreme sports model expected to be launched next year will have players such as Garmin and Casio as a part of its offerings.

Blood Sugar model

Though Apple has been working on the blood sugar monitoring model for quite some time, the likelihood of the model getting delayed is quite high as they are aiming to develop a non-invasive solution that can analyze the sugar levels through the skin. Currently, Apple relies on apps that let users input their glucose levels manually.