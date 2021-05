Apple Music will soon have lossless audio and Dolby Atmos for its users. The Cupertino, California based tech giant is looking to add over 75 million lossless songs by the end of the year but it'll have at least 20 million songs in the catalogue when the feature goes live.

The Verge reported that lossless music will be exclusive to Apple Music subscribers. The subscribers will be able to listen to high-quality audio by going into the Audio Quality option under the Music tab in settings on the latest version of Apple Music.

The quality of lossless music will be available at different resolutions for different connection speeds and will be available for download as well.

In terms of quality, Apple music will be available in 16 bit at 44.1 kHz. It will go up to 24 bit at 48 kHz on Apple Devices. Users can get an even better experience with 24 bit at 192 kHz but for this “High-Resolution Lossless” experience, they'll need a DAC.

The second big feature, Dolby Atmos support means that Apple Music can now provide spatial audio. Spatial audio can be turned on in the app under the same Music settings as the audio quality option.

Spatial audio will be compatible with most Apple devices and other major branded headphones like beats as long as the devices are using a W1 or H1 sound driver chip.

Though lossless audio will only be available for wired headphones and sound devices. This does mean that Apple's AirPods won't be able to play lossless music through the new update either. Apple also told 9to5Mac that AirPods max would not be able to play lossless music either since the earphones don't support digital audio formats in its wired mode.