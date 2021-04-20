  • SENSEX
Apple Spring event on April 20: Here’s how to watch live

Updated : April 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST

The virtual event will start at 10:30 pm Indian time on April 20.
On devices with the Apple TV app such as smart TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the event can be watched live.
The event will live stream on the official Apple events website. (https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/).
Published : April 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST

