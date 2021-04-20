Apple Spring event on April 20: Here’s how to watch live

Apple is all set to hold its first big media event of 2021, “Spring Loaded”, on Tuesday, April 20 with the tech giant expected to unveil its new iMac computers, rumoured to be powered by the company's latest in-house M1 chips, AirTags tracking accessories, upgraded iPads and iPhones besides offering a series of updates for its tablets.

Where to watch?

As part of its all-digital announcement strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms from Apple’s campus at Cupertino in California, US.

The virtual event will start at 10:30 pm Indian time on April 20.

How to watch live

The event will live stream on the official Apple events website. The iPhone, iPad, Mac and any other personal computer or smartphone users can also watch the event live. The event will also be available on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The official Apple event site presently only displays the scheduled time of the event. An Apple product user can also add it to the calendar to get a reminder about the beginning of the event.

On devices with the Apple TV app such as smart TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac the event can be watched live.

Last year, as the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple announced to hold all its product launch events virtually. The strategy has also allowed Apple to stick to its schedule of holding events in spring, summer and fall. Before this, Apple held its last event in November 2020, amid the rising cases of Coronavirus pandemic.

Apple even made its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online-only with edited videos giving it a look of stage presentation. This year too, the WWDC, which is scheduled to start June 7, will be a virtual event.