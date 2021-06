Apple has announced at the WWDC their much-awaited iOS 15 operating system with new features and privacy as its focal point. The first developer beta of iOS 15 will be rolled out shortly, but the official release will coincide with the iPhone launch scheduled for September.

The new iOS 15 will support every iPhone device that supports iOS 14. The new OS will be compatible with the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone model. Apple as a company policy has always dropped one generation of iPhone every year from its support list but has not done so this year. The reason for this has not been provided by the company.

A list of iPhone devices that can be compatible with the new iOS 15 are:

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st gen), iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPod touch (7th gen).

How to download the developer beta version:

Go to betaprofiles.com, choose iOS 15, click on the Install Profile button. Once you install, go to Settings and Install this profile. Do agree to the terms and conditions and then go to the Software update section and download and install the new iOS 15 Developer Beta.

Since the iPhone will restart a couple of times do not panic and since it is a beta version, there could be some problems or bugs that may crop up.

As per a report by Gadgets360, a feature that was not mentioned in the WWDC 2021 opening keynote presentation, but had appeared in a background slide, was the Hindi language support for the iOS Quickpath swipe keyboard. Other features such as the new FaceTime in iOS 15 which is easier and more spontaneous, the new iMessage will allow users to quickly locate articles, photos, chats etc. A host of new features have also been added.