Apple has launched a purple colour variant of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini along with its new AirTag which will go on sale in India and other markets.

The new colour variants and the tracking tile were revealed recently during Apple's Spring Loaded Event but were overshadowed by other exciting announcements.

The new colour variants will have the exact same specifications as the already existing iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 will be available at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone Mini will cost Rs 69,900 in India.

The phones will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Technical aspects remain the same in the new colour variants like the rest of the line-up in iPhone series. The phones have a ceramic body shield and are powered by A14 Bionic chipset produced by Apple itself. The phones will be running on the new iOS 14.5 with its privacy protection features that has started a tiff between Apple, Google and Facebook.

iPhone 12 is available with a 6.1 inch display while the iPhone 12 Mini is available with 5.4 inch display. Both the phones feature super retina XDR display with OLED display.

The AirTag, Apple's tracking tile hardware was also launched today with the new colour variants. The tile, which is Apple's answer to Samsung's own tracking hardware, will be available starting from Rs 3,190 for a single tile. A pack of 4 is also available for those wishing to purchase multiple tiles at Rs. 10,900.