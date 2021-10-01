Apple iOS update: How to FaceTime with Android users

Apple’s latest iOS 15 update lets people extend invites to Android and Windows users for FaceTime calls. This is the first time that Apple has come up with such a feature. FaceTime calls were earlier restricted only to those using Apple products.

When you begin a FaceTime call from an iPhone, you can invite others using different kinds of devices. One can send in a link with which the other members could join the call by opening it in a web browser. The feature basically means that people need not pick an app when they are using different devices.

It’s important to approve people trying to join the call using the link to avoid random ones joining.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to go about it:

Install iOS 15 in first place.

Open FaceTime on your Apple device.

Tap the ‘create link’ option on the top left.

Choose the method by which you would like to send the link. You can send them via SMS or email or any other messaging apps.

Once you see the main FaceTime screen, tap the ‘FaceTime link’ on the left to start the call.

Tap ‘Join.’

Now those with the link can request to join the call after typing out their names.

The one who starts the call will have the right as the host to decide whether to let people in or not by tapping the green button.

While the process seems really simple, it’s important to keep a note that only an Apple user can initiate the call.