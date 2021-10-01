Apple iOS update: How to FaceTime with Android users

Apple’s latest iOS 15 update lets people extend invites to Android and Windows users for FaceTime calls. This is the first time that Apple has come up with such a feature. FaceTime calls were earlier restricted only to those using Apple products.
When you begin a FaceTime call from an iPhone, you can invite others using different kinds of devices. One can send in a link with which the other members could join the call by opening it in a web browser. The feature basically means that people need not pick an app when they are using different devices.
It’s important to approve people trying to join the call using the link to avoid random ones joining.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to go about it:
While the process seems really simple, it’s important to keep a note that only an Apple user can initiate the call.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)