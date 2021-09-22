Apple iOS 15 update to soon allow users to add COVID-19 vaccination status to Wallet; here's how

Apple Wallet will soon allow users to add verified COVID-19 vaccination cards to the app as a part of its latest iOS 15 update which was introduced on September 22. Now, Apple users will be able to download and store verifiable health records on the Health app. This will make it simpler for iPhone users to show their vaccination status at places like airports, restaurants, malls or other places, when required.

The Cupertino-based company has also assured strict privacy rules for user data. It will not allow access to imported or shared records of users. Users have also been informed that all the information will be encrypted and securely stored when being transferred elsewhere.

The company will not be able to see any user’s vaccination cards or how the users have used them. As of now, the company has not said anything regarding the release of the cards but it is expected to happen soon.

How it works?

A healthcare provider will send the user a QR code, which one can scan using the camera. From there, the user can import the COVID-19 vaccine data or result to the Health app. The user can also import the vaccination card via a downloadable file from a healthcare professional or through connected healthcare institutes.

The company will be using the international SMART Health Cards specification for this feature (already used in several states in the US). When the company issues the software update, users will be able to create a vaccination card in the Wallet App. Third parties like small businesses or other venues can then scan this information using a verification app to make sure the records are not forged or altered using Photoshop.

“Organisations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet. Artwork and usage guidelines will be available soon,” Apple announced on the new feature on its developer site.