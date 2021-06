Apple announced the much-awaited iOS 15 operating system at the WWDC 2021 event recently. The news operating system will come with features focusing on privacy, better connectivity and enhanced iPhone experience.

Here is a look at the expected new features in the iOS 15 update.

No More Forced Upgrades

Apple has made it clear that it will not any more force its users to mandatorily upgrade to the iOS 15 but will offer them a choice of upgrading. Users will still get all security updates and they can upgrade when they wish to.

Smarter Find My Network

Apple’s Find My network, used to locate lost devices, will now let users share live locations for family and friends with “continuous streaming updates” and also locate devices when they are powered off. This helps if a stolen mobile is switched off or is missing with a low battery power.

Built-in Authenticator

Users will be able to generate verification codes needed for additional sign-in security on sites that offer the two-factor authentication (2FA). With the new iOS 15, the verification codes will autofill when the user signs into the site, eliminating the need to install third party authenticator apps.

Easy Drag and Drop

The iOS 15 will allow users to drag and drop across apps with ease.

Extra Recovery Contacts

Users can now add one or more contacts under the Account Recovery Contact in case of loss of the Apple ID account. A recovery link will be sent to the contact, which can be used to get access to your data.

Legacy Contacts

Users can now add their near and dear ones under the ‘Legacy contacts’ in case of an untimely demise of the user. Only the legacy contact designated persons will then be able to access the user’s account and personal information.

Off with Unwanted Notifications

Users can now turn off notifications from unknown senders or promotions in the app. This feature is available in India and China.

Multilingual Siri

Siri will now understand English mixed with the user’s native language, be it Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Punjabi.

Vernacular Focus

India, a country of many languages, has got Apple paying close attention now with the maker adding new bilingual dictionaries for India, which includes Urdu-English, Tamil-English, Telugu-English, and Gujarati-English.

Secure Safari

With Safari getting a complete overhaul to improve security, it will automatically upgrade sites known to support HTTPS protocol from insecure HTTP.

Safari Voice Search

Another feature that is added to Safari is the voice search, as in the Google Chrome browser. A user can use the microphone to search for anything specific or type it out.

Secure Paste

With the new Secure Paste function which can be built into apps by developers, users can now paste something from a different app, with the content of what has been copied hidden.

Explore More

The newly added accessibility features will allow users to explore people, objects, text, and tables within images in more detail with the VoiceOver feature. A user can move their finger over a photo to discover a person’s position relative to other objects within images.

Smart Replies in 10 Languages