Apple iOS 14.5: From App Tracking Transparency to new Siri voices, check what's new

Apple Inc on Monday rolled out iOS 14.5, the latest update to its operating system, packed with a lot of new features for its users. The Cupertino-based tech major had last Tuesday indicated that the latest iOS version will be released this week.

Apple iOS 14.5 update has got a lot of improvements including the ability to unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch, support for AirTags, new voices for its AI Siri and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.

This updated version of iOS will have a Face ID on your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone even while wearing a mask. Apple Watch owners will be able to use Face ID to unlock their iPhone when the Watch is on and unlocked, even if the face is obscured by a mask. Also, the Watch will provide haptic feedback letting one know when the iPhone has been unlocked.

iOS 14.5 essentially includes privacy changes that require apps to ask the user permission before tracking data. Now the owners will see a pop-up when they open an app that wants to access a unique device ID for advertisers. That pop-up will ask if they want to be tracked and will show why the app wants them to opt-in.

Facebook and other social media companies said that this new built-in feature will reduce the profitability of targeted advertisements and the move may hamper its online advertisement business.

With the new iOS version, Apple Music might not have to be the default music player any longer and one can shift to Spotify. The company has included 217 new emojis including new skin-tone variations for popular emojis such as couples kissing.

In the developer beta, Siri will no longer default to a female voice. Instead, one can choose the digital assistant voice they prefer.

iOS 14.5 also brings Bluetooth support for new Microsoft Xbox Series S/X and Sony PlayStation 5 controllers, which didn't previously work with iPhone.

The new iOS 14.5 update will be available on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Pro, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2016), iPod Touch (7th gen).