Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India, at a discount; know price and all other details

Amazon has launched the Echo Show 8, second generation smart speaker, in India at a discounted price of Rs 11,499. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 2,500 on the original price of Rs 13,999 to attract customers. The discounted price will be available for a limited period.

The smart speaker comes in two colours, black and white, and it will be available on the Amazon India website.

The second generation Echo Show 8 is an upgraded version of the Echo Show 8 launched in 2020. It comes with an 8-inch HD screen, 13-megapixel camera, dual stereo speakers for balanced sound output. It can also be an ideal device for video calling as one can simply start a video call by asking Alexa to call anyone in the contact list. When not in use, the upgraded Echo Show 8 becomes a digital photo frame.

Apart from the above features, a microphone, camera controls, and the option to delete voice recordings will be available with this new model. Users can also close the camera with the built in covers if one feels Alexa is recording without one’s permission. This feature has been added to enhance the privacy feature.

The Echo Show 8 can also be used to set alarms, timers and reminders for day-to-day tasks.

The second generation Amazon Echo Show 8’s 8-inch HD display is good enough to watch movies. One can simply ask Alexa to play your favourite movies, web series from Amazon Prime or Netflix. Music can also be played from any of the apps like Amazon Prime music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama Music and Gaana, among others.

With the help of Alexa, one can pair smart home appliances like lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs and even a geyser and control them with the help of this one device. The Echo Show 8 also doubles up as your security camera as one can view the live video feed from the camera of Echo Show 8 on your smartphone or any other Echo Show device.