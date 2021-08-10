All you need to know about Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series launch today

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Pad 5 series on August 10. The series includes three models -- Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Lite, and Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro.

The Mi Pad 5 has been spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench. The listing confirms that the tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. In addition to this, the tablet will have a 10.95-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Mi Pad 5 may also get a 20-megapixel primary sensor camera and a 13-megapixel secondary lens camera on the rear.Mi It will also support 65W fast charging.

Xiaomi has revealed the design of its tablets in its teasers. The teasers show that the tablet is slightly thick and has symmetrical bezels on all ends. The Mi Pad 5 has a keyboard attached. Also, there is an additional stylus bundled with the tablet.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. This octa-core-based chipset is based on a 7nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 650 SoC. The chipset is expected to be paired with 6GB RAM and run Android 11 out of the box. In GeekBench, this tablet scored 1008 in the single-core test, and 3273 in the multi-core test.

Xiaomi’s base variant tablet will get 8GB Ram and 128GB of storage. The other two variants will get 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512 GB storage. The top model is expected to have 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of onboard storage.

It will feature a 10.95 inch IPS LCD 120Hz with a display resolution of 2560x 1600. The touch sampling rate will be of 240Hz. The tablet will also feature dual rear cameras consisting of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, it will be powered by 8750mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

It will come in three colour options, black, green and white, and will feature a high-end speaker setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The upcoming Mi Pad 5 with Snapdragon 870 chipset will be a premium offering. We can expect the tablet to ship at a starting price of $600 (around Rs 45,000)

The Chinese tech giant will introduce its new smartphone Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 along with this tablet.