    AI-powered drones to save people from drowning at sea

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The high-tech drones, equipped with cameras, will be able to detect people drowning and drop a folded flotation device near the victim to save him

    Researchers at the Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) of the Anna University are planning to develop artificial intelligence-powered drones to help in rescue operations at sea, especially in drowning cases, said a report
    The high-tech drones, equipped with cameras, will be able to detect people drowning and drop a folded flotation device near the victim to save him.
    At least 10 drones will be manufactured and supplied by the Tamil Nadu Drone Corporation to the state police department to be inducted into the ‘Marina Beach Life Guard Unit’, New Indian Express reported. The unit was launched by the police on Saturday.
    The CASR has provided one drone on a pilot basis to the Life Guard Unit, which was showcased during the launch ceremony.
    ALSO READ:
    Ericsson demonstrates 5G use cases across sectors at the IMC 2022
    As these devices require an operator, four police officials were trained by CASR in flying drones and also provided DGCA licences. These officials only need to initiate the take-off as the drone will be able to navigate on its own when it is 20 metres into the sea.
    The AI-powered drone will come with a lifebuoy, which will be dropped when the drone identifies a victim. However, CASR wants to introduce a canister that will automatically inflate once it touches the water instead of a lifebuoy, New Indian Express quoted K Senthil Kumar, director of CASR, as saying. One adult will be able to use the inflatable canister, Senthil Kumar said.
    Last month, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in Andhra Pradesh said it would introduce a battery-operated robotic boat called Lifebuoy that would aid in rescuing people drowning at sea.
    ALSO READ:  India will lead in 6G as many tech patents available with Indian developers, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
    The robotic boat would be able to cover a distance of 30 metres in 5 to 6 seconds, IANS reported.
    Earlier this year, a drone lifeguard service was able to rescue a 14-year-old boy from drowning in the sea in Spain’s Valencia. The drone dropped a life vest as the boy struggled amid the powerful tides. A physical lifeguard team later saved the boy from the spot, Indian Express reported.
     
