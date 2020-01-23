After Xiaomi's POCO, BBK Group launches iQOO brand in India
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:42 PM IST
BBK Group already has six devices in its portfolio in China with the most recent one being the iQOO Neo 855 Racing.
BBK Group will now have five brands -- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and now iQOO.
The iQOO team has a separate office and team which will focus on making the brand a success against its arch-rival Xiaomi's POCO which is now a separate brand.
