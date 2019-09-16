After Realme, China's BBK Group targets Xiaomi with OnePlus TV
Updated : September 16, 2019 12:22 PM IST
BBK Electronics grew 27 percent (year-on-year) in India in 2018, positioning itself at third place after Xiaomi and Samsung, before becoming the top vendor with four-brand strategy this year.
Xiaomi captured around 46 percent of the market share market in Q2 2019, followed by Realme at 17 percent online market share.
BBK today is collectively the world's third largest manufacturer, even bigger than Huawei, in terms of volume.
