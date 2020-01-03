10 must-have apps for 2020

Smartphones are an integral part of everyone’s lives today. On one hand, the number of smartphone options have increased over the years and on the other, the number of apps available for smartphones has grown exponentially.

Here are the 10 apps we think everyone should install today on their phones for the New Year.

Brave/DuckDuckGo – The year 2019 was a nightmare for user privacy with news about spyware and hacking coming out regularly. One of the steps you can take on your smartphone for data security is to use a more secure browser than the default one that’s preloaded. We recommend opting for the Brave or DuckDuckGo browser that is not only secure but also loaded with handy features.

CRED – Do you use a credit card? If the answer is yes, the cred is an app you should not ignore. The free app not only works great for reminders of credit card payment due date but also gives you cash back for every payment made via the app. Besides, it scans your credit card statements and notifies about any hidden charges. You also earn points for payments that can be used to avail various offers on the app.

LastPass – With the number of services that most of us today use it's becoming difficult to remember the password for each of them. This is why you should look at LastPass - one of the best password managers available today. You just need to remember one master password to the app after adding all of your passwords in LastPass. It gives you a plethora of options for free but there are paid premium tiers also available for added functionality.

Microsoft Office Lens - While there is no dearth of document scanning apps, Microsoft Office Lens is the one to opt for without a doubt. It's got a neat and easy to use interface, is great at edge detection of documents while scanning and even lets you save the scan in multiple locations in different formats. There is also the option to scan a whiteboard, business card or photo. You can even import and edit images saved in your phone's gallery.

Microsoft Translator - A must-have for every traveler, this free app gives you the option to translate text, images, voice, and conversations in over 60 languages. There is also an option to look at alternative translations for a particular word and you can even have the app say the translations out loud to learn the proper pronunciations. What makes the app great is that you can even use it offline with the caveat that you should have downloaded the language pack first.

Truecaller - Truecaller has evolved from being just a caller ID app to a multi-utility app over the years. It is still the best caller ID app in our opinion to avoid spam calls and identify unknown numbers. Also, the app now gives you handy features such as SMS backup and restore, SMS spam blocking, contact backup and restore, HD voice calls via VoIP, flash messaging and UPI payments. The paid premium version gives you no ads, improved blocking as well as option to record calls.

Pocket - If you enjoy reading but are always pressed for time, Pocket can be your greatest friend. This app helps save anything you want to read, for later. Save content from any website or app and read at leisure. The interface is clean and makes it easy to find your content plus you can even convert any article for audio listening within the app. The paid premium version gives you options for highlighting content and automatic backup.

JustWatch – Do you often miss what's new on the various video streaming platforms or want to watch a particular movie/TV series but don’t know where it's available? JustWatch is an app that makes life simple by being the one-stop-shop for 22 streaming video content platform in India. The app is regularly updated with new releases and you can search across the platforms for a video of choice. The app shows the details of the content along with ratings, trailers, and synopsis.

DigiLocker – The official app from the Government of India to store digital versions of all your identity documents. All the documents stored in the app are counted at par with original documents making it hassle-free to provide a valid ID at any place. Keep in mind that your mobile number needs to be linked with Aadhar to get the app to work.

Reddit - The front page of the internet, but for your phone. The Reddit app makes it easy to keep up with the latest trends on the internet as well as to find any type of content across the web. It also gives you the option to contribute and share, chat with other users individually or in a group and provides all the functionality of the web page right on your mobile screen.