Working from home during coronavirus lockdown? Follow these 6 time management tips

While the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying with each passing day, working from home has become a new normal for most of the employees. This may be the first experience of working from home for some and it comes with its own set of advantages and challenges.

Working from home saves on commuting time and accords choice of working conditions, but at the same time it becomes problematic to professional and personal while working remotely. It is challenging to keep up the productivity as there is a distinct possibility of taking things a little too easy when working from home.

Effective time management is essential if one wants to continue meeting deadlines when working from home.

Here are some tips on how to manage time while working from home:

Maintain a to-do list

It is important to organise and prioritise important tasks with a the help of a to-do-list. It will help keep you motivated and also add an additional layer of structure to the day. And it's so very easy to do. Just list the day's tasks on a piece of paper and start ticking away as you finish them.

Keep a track of time and work

You can keep tabs on how much time you spend on each task by setting up an activity log. Before starting a task allot a time and after completing the task, just calculate how much time it took you to finish it. This will give you an idea of your efficiency and speed. Accordingly, you can take up future tasks.

Take ‘in between’ breaks

It's also a good idea to have a list of 'in between' tasks. There may be some minor work, which may take 10 minutes or fewer to complete, and that can fit in your day. This may include small household chores. Figure them out and take them up as work allows.

Stay away from distractions

While working from home, it is important to stay away from everything unwanted that is sure to grab your attention. You shouldn't have anything lying nearby that could be a source of distraction. For instance, a book of choice or a video game. Or else you may end up spending time on them.

Set aside time for breaks and lunch

You can plan out the day by establishing when throughout the day you are going to eat. You can set up time for these and try to finish them in the allotted time.

Maintain a healthy work-life balance