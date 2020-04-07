Smart Living Working from home during coronavirus lockdown? Follow these 6 time management tips Updated : April 07, 2020 07:27 PM IST This may be the first experience of working from home for some and it comes with its own set of advantages and challenges. It is challenging to keep up the productivity as there is a distinct possibility of taking things a little too easy when working from home. Effective time management is essential if one wants to continue meeting deadlines when working from home.