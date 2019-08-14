Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests
Updated : August 14, 2019 11:59 AM IST
TheÂ Institute of MedicineÂ reported that the long-term effects of sleep deprivation can cause serious health consequences such as hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, stroke and depression.
In other words, a warm bath led to more time spent in actual sleep rather than turning or tossing and trying to fall asleep, compared to usual sleep without taking a bath.
We also found that whether people reported feeling rested and like they had a great nightâ€™s sleep improved by a warm bath or shower, in most of the studies.
