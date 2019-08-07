Smart Living
Toyota turns to AI startup to accelerate goal of robots for the home
Updated : August 07, 2019 01:29 PM IST
Toyota and Tokyo-based Preferred Networks Inc will carry out joint research to develop so-called service robots that are 'capable of learning in typical living environments.'
Eighty-year-old manufacturing giant Toyota is trying to transform itself and adapt to technology, such as ride-hailing and automated driving, that is disrupting the auto industry.
