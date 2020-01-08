Sigh! It's fake news — Finland is not launching 4-day work week
Updated : January 08, 2020 01:05 PM IST
Newspapers and news sites in Britain, the United States, India, Pakistan, Russia and Australia were among the outlets that on Monday credited Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin as the person responsible for the shorter work week plan.
But government spokeswoman Paivi Anttikoski says Marin floated the idea of Finland some day adopting either a four-day work week or six-hour work days — not both — months before the 34-year-old became the world's youngest head of government in December.
