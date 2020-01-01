#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade higher on infra push, positive global cues
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Smart living
Healthcare

Should you avoid meat for good health? How to slice off the facts from the fiction

Updated : January 01, 2020 01:49 PM IST

Long-term observational studies of heart disease, cancers or death and controlled trials of risk factors like blood cholesterol, glucose and inflammation suggest that modest intake of unprocessed red meat is relatively neutral for health.
While an occasional serving of steak, lamb or pork may not worsen your health, it also won’t improve it.
Processed meats, such as bacon, sausage, salami and cold cuts, contain high levels of preservatives.
Should you avoid meat for good health? How to slice off the facts from the fiction
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collections cross Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November

GST collections cross Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

SEBI’s directive of collecting upfront margins from cash clients to impact market volumes, says Deena Mehta

SEBI’s directive of collecting upfront margins from cash clients to impact market volumes, says Deena Mehta

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV