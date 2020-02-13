#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Samsung redefines the future of mobile photography with Galaxy S20 Series

Updated : February 13, 2020 12:49 PM IST

The S20 Ultra, which is expected to launch in India on March 8, is Samsung’s first device with a 108MP primary camera.
The photos from the 108MP sensor will be shot at 12MP resolution ensuring fantastic details as well as superior clarity in low light.
All the phones in the S20 series support 8K video recording capability from the rear camera and 4k video recording from the front camera.
