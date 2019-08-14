Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Smart Living

Restoring soil can help address climate change

Updated : August 14, 2019 01:32 PM IST

The report assesses the potential impacts of climate change on food production and concludes that rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels will reduce crop yields and degrade the nutritional quality of food.
Today humans have degraded roughly one-third of the world’s topsoil, and about 3.2 billion people – more than a third of humanity – already suffer from the effects of degraded land.
Barriers to adopting regenerative farming systems include force of habit, lack of knowledge about new practices and real and perceived economic risk during the transition. But the benefits of rebuilding healthy, fertile soil are clear.
Restoring soil can help address climate change
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Auto ancillary stocks under pressure after weak Q1 earnings

Auto ancillary stocks under pressure after weak Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV