PUBG Mobile India is soon expected to be launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India, according to a post by the company on its Facebook page. The company has already changed its name to Battlegrounds Mobile India on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The development has brought cheer among gaming enthusiasts in India. However, the launch timeline has not been revealed yet.

In fact, Krafton, the developers of PUBG Mobile, had recently dropped the PUBG Mobile India official teaser video but the clip was deleted minutes after being put online.

The PUBG Corporation has also listed multiple vacancies in India, triggering speculations of the game's comeback. Besides, the game developer has announced plans to make investments to the tune of $100 million in India.

The company has said that the investment would be made with an aim to ‘cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment and IT industries.’

Company officials also assured that they would maximise data security for its users while adhering to Indian regulations.

According to a claim by GemWire, a gaming and e-sports news platform, Krafton has even registered a domain, battlegroundsmobileindia.in, in India on April 7.

The Indian government banned PUBG among other Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in the wake of the tensions with China along the border in Ladakh last year.

The government had stated that these apps engaged in activities 'prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country’ and hence, were being banned.

However, union minister Prakash Javadekar, earlier this year, said that PUBG is one of the games which are ‘violent, explicit, addictive, and tend to create a complex in the mind of children.'

Meanwhile, Krafton officials are said to be in talks with Indian officials to re-launch its most popular game in India.