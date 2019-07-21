Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction
Updated : July 21, 2019 03:04 PM IST
Sotheby's on Saturday paid tribute to the historic moment with an auction in which three original NASA videotape recordings of man's first walk on the moon recorded that day sold for $1.82 million.
The figure is more than 8,000 times the $217.77 that a NASA intern paid for them in 1976 at a government surplus auction.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more