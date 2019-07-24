Smart Living
Sotheby's: Nike shoes race to $437,500 world record auction price for sneakers
Updated : July 24, 2019 10:03 AM IST
The so-called Nike "Moon Shoe," designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials, was the top lot in the first-ever auction dedicated to sneakers at Sotheby's auction house in New York.
Sotheby's said the price was a world auction record for a pair of sneakers.
The highest previous price fetched at public auction for sneakers was $190,373 in California in 2017 for a pair of signed Converse shoes said to have been worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympic basketball final, Sotheby's said.
