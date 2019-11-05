Smart Living
Microsoft Japan tested three-day weekend. Productivity boosted by 40 percent, says report
Updated : November 05, 2019 02:11 PM IST
Microsoft's Japan offices carried out a project called the Work-Life Choice Challenge Summer 2019 in August in which all the 2,300 employees were given a four-day workweek with surprising results.
Apart from productivity rising 40 percent, electricity use was down 23 percent due to an additional day of no work, employees printed 59 percent fewer pages and took 25 less time off from work.
The Microsoft Japan experiment was just a pilot project, and it's unclear if it will be implemented in the tech giant's other offices or given a longer run.
