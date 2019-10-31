#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Smart Living

Meditation apps might calm you - but miss the point of Buddhist mindfulness

Updated : October 31, 2019 03:43 PM IST

Mindfulness meditation focuses on being intensely aware, without any sort of judgment, of what one is sensing and feeling in the given moment.
Buddhist meditation apps are not a cure that relieves suffering in the world, but more like an opiate that hides the real symptoms of the precarious and stressful state in which many people find themselves today.
Meditation apps might calm you - but miss the point of Buddhist mindfulness
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings, sources say

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV