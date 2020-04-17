Economy
Khan Academy founder: Balance between in-person, online learning could be ‘silver lining’ of crisis
Updated : April 17, 2020 01:48 PM IST
Traffic has increased significantly to the Khan Academy websites, and new registration by parents is 20 times higher than normal, Salman Khan said.
Roughly 1.4 billion children have seen their schools closed around the world due to the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.
A growing list of US cities and states have announced that students will not return to physical classrooms for the rest of the academic year.