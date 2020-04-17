  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Economy

Khan Academy founder: Balance between in-person, online learning could be ‘silver lining’ of crisis

Updated : April 17, 2020 01:48 PM IST

Traffic has increased significantly to the Khan Academy websites, and new registration by parents is 20 times higher than normal, Salman Khan said.
Roughly 1.4 billion children have seen their schools closed around the world due to the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.
A growing list of US cities and states have announced that students will not return to physical classrooms for the rest of the academic year.
Khan Academy founder: Balance between in-person, online learning could be ‘silver lining’ of crisis

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Markets end at 1-month high post RBI announcements; financials lead

Closing Bell: Markets end at 1-month high post RBI announcements; financials lead

Opening Bell: Sensex zooms 1,000 points, Nifty opens above 9,300 on hopes of more stimulus from RBI

Opening Bell: Sensex zooms 1,000 points, Nifty opens above 9,300 on hopes of more stimulus from RBI

Exclusive: Can work with 1% revenue impact on GDP, says Chief Economic Adviser

Exclusive: Can work with 1% revenue impact on GDP, says Chief Economic Adviser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement