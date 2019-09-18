Japan honours Casio's first ever G-shock wrist watches
Updated : September 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST
The DW-5000C was recognized as having significantly changed the value proposition of wrist watches.
The DW-5000C was the first-ever model in the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.
