#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Business

Israeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka works

Updated : August 08, 2019 12:22 PM IST

The papers arrived from a Swiss bank two weeks ago with roughly 100 other artefacts.
The released materials are the final unseen portion of a collection inherited by Max Brod, Kafka's longtime friend and editor, and the publication marks the end of an 11-year battle in court.
Kafka, a German-speaking Jew from Prague, was a little-known writer when he died of tuberculosis in 1924 at the age of 40.
Israeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka works
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV