Intelligence above looks for millennials, finds survey

Updated : August 10, 2019 12:45 PM IST

According to the data gathered from users of dating app OkCupid, 83 percent women and 79 percent men find intelligence way more appealing than looks.
72 percent believe that traditional gender roles, such as men being heads of households and not house-husbands, or women taking care of chores and children or changing their names, have no place in their lives now.
