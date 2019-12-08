#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Smart Living

How to pick the 'right' amount to spend on holiday gifts – according to an economist

Updated : December 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST

To find the “perfect” gift, Americans will spend about 15 hours shopping.
While calculating a gift budget is one way to take the stress out of how much to spend on gifts, my family has another: Only give gifts to children.
How to pick the 'right' amount to spend on holiday gifts – according to an economist
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV