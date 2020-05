The gig economy has redefined traditional employment. If you rely on opportunities like these, the spread and impact of COVID-19 may have put you in a position to require good, relevant gig work.

Network (from a distance)

Update your profile and portfolio

Consider your transferable skills

Keep a routine

Keeping to a routine can help you stay motivated and productive. To maintain a fixed schedule (including a consistent wake-up time and breaks throughout the day), make a to-do list for the week and check accomplishments off as you go. Keep a calendar of virtual coffee calls you’ve scheduled with people in your network to stay updated on opportunities.Taking the steps outlined above will hopefully bring you closer to finding fulfilling, flexible gig work, but be sure to also make time for meals, exercise, sleep, and family. It’s important to stay positive and motivated amid uncertainty.