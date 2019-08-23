Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces 26-weeks paid paternal leave in India

Updated : August 23, 2019 07:43 AM IST

This is in addition to other benefits designed to improve work/life balance for employees in India following the global announcement earlier this year, a statement said. Previously, the paternal leave at HPE India was for five days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) already offers 26 weeks paid maternity leave in India and has now extended this benefit to fathers who may now take 26 weeks of paid paternity leave.
The company will also offer new parents the opportunity to work part time, for three years, following the birth or adoption of a child.
