Google, Facebook to let most employees work from home till the end of the year

Google employees will be able to walk into their offices starting July, but majority of those whose roles allow them to work from home could do so until the end of the year. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may announce the company's office reopening plan in an official statement soon.