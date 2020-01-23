#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Giving is changing as philanthropy faces more scrutiny

Updated : January 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST

The word philanthropy is kind of unwieldy and not an everyday word that people use. You see a lot of people, especially in the emerging generations, using terms like “social good” or “impact” or “social innovation,” to capture the notion of wanting to improve the world around them.
Think of giving as meaningful. It’s more meaningful than the purchase of another bauble, even though the people who sell the bauble can bombard you with a lot more messages than your local neighborhood nonprofit that might need you a lot more.
