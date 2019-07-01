Agriculture
Five ways healthier food can save the world from climate change
Updated : July 01, 2019 01:15 PM IST
Food production creates about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, experts estimate. Livestock farming for meat and dairy represents more than half of that total at 14.5 percent of all emissions, with cattle the biggest offenders.
Up to a third of all food is wasted - totalling around 130 crore tonnes per year.
About 70 percent of the world's freshwater is used for agriculture, with climate change expected to increase the number of people facing water scarcity.
