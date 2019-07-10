Face recognition technology a double-edged sword for India
Updated : July 10, 2019 09:54 AM IST
In April last year, Delhi Police could identify almost 3,000 missing children in just four days during a trial of a facial recognition system.
The face recognition technology has proved beneficial in some cases, like detecting and disrupting the distribution of child sexual abuse materials online.
Some of the major technology giants including Microsoft and Amazon also agree that there is a need for governments to regulate this technology.
