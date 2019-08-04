Ex-Google man restoring India's water bodies, 93 and counting
Updated : August 04, 2019 12:37 PM IST
For Arun Krishnamurthy, watching garbage being dumped in a nearby pond was the impetus to quit his well-paying job at Google and launch an eco-movement that has cleaned and restored at least 93 freshwater bodies across 14 Indian states.
The community-led movement grew into the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), a non-profit wildlife conservation and habitat restoration group.
Making an impact in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Tirunelveli and Ahmedabad, the EFI is currently working on 39 active projects.
