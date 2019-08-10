Efforts on to restore Kerala's second largest freshwater lake
Updated : August 10, 2019 04:25 PM IST
Situated about nine km from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, the approximate spread of the Vellayani lake is around 1,853 acre, but due to encroachment, it has shrunk to a mere 428 acre.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more