Drunk at work? Can't befool this breath analyser attendance system
Updated : August 12, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Chennai-based Ramco Systems has designed a facial recognition-based time and attendance system for workplaces that comes with a breath analyser.
According to the company, the system -- intended to enable enterprises to avert any mishap owing to alcohol intake -- works real-time and in an automated fashion with zero human intervention.
The solution comes at a time when a recent report by Germany-based public research university TU Dresden claimed that between 2010 and 2017, alcohol consumption in India increased by 38 percent -- from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year.
