Don't know how to get your kid to do math? Try patterns

Updated : August 26, 2019 01:22 PM IST

Patterning encourages children to look for regularity and rules – a critical component of mathematical reasoning.
Parents and teachers are less likely to encourage their children to do more sophisticated tasks that promote more attention to rules and regularities.
When special attention is given to patterning, it also improves children’s general mathematics achievement. Special attention to patterning in preschool and in first grade led to better general math knowledge at the end of the school year.
