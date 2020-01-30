Creating a culture of Innovation

India has a strong culture of Jugaad. There’s nothing that we can’t figure out how to do smartly, with less resources, and while delivering better results. Yet, for some reason, we aren’t the world leaders in innovative thought. We aren’t the ones who are creating the biggest, brightest companies that are changing the world. Why is that?

It couldn’t be a lack of ideas. Those we have in droves. But do they translate into anything meaningful? Not often enough. There is a dearth of avenues for new entrepreneurs. And, as a culture, we discourage risk taking. The millennials are the first generation that has, en masse, broken the mould of the roti-kapda-makaan-safe job. And chances are, most have had to battle their own families to make the choices they are making. The lucky ones succeed.

As a culture, we don’t make it easy to fail. All innovation comes from experimentation. Experimentation begets failures, and each failure teaches us something. It took Edison 1000 failed attempts to create the lightbulb. He famously said: "I didn't fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1,000 steps." Do we encourage our entrepreneurs to fail successfully? Or do we encourage them to go back to the jobs they quit to follow their dreams… just because that’s the safer route?

In a culture where we largely focus on security, steady income and growth, where and how can we begin to grow entrepreneurs? One way is to create more avenues and opportunities for experimentation. Another is to build a mindset that welcomes failure as a teaching aid. Labs are a great way to do this; be it B-school labs, or tinkering labs in schools, the mindset of trying something till we get it right is slowly taking shape. With schools increasingly adopting tinkering labs, and more and more girls opting into science, technology, engineering and math fields, we can see the tide is turning India’s way.

What’s left, is to create meaningful opportunities. Ones that go beyond mere cash prizes. This was the thought behind the Volvo Voices of Future contest. Stemming from the success of the first BreatheFree campaign in 2018, Volvo Cars and PerSapien decided to open up the discussion around green tech to young tinkerers, thinkers, dreamers and innovators. Not only does the winner take home a cash prize, but they also earn an internship where they are mentored by the PerSapien team to take their idea to fruition.

What’s more, the best ideas will be curated into an e-book that allows others in the technology space to reach out to these young innovators to build their ideas into real world solutions. The contest closed on January 8th, and it is just the start. What’s needed now is for others to pick up the baton and create more of these avenues.

After all, this is where we meet the thought leaders of tomorrow. Doesn’t it make sense to start building these win-win relationships now, rather than play catch up later?