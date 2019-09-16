Pulitzer Prize winner, cancer expert Siddhartha Mukherjee on his upcoming books, dislike for social media and love for writing

Siddhartha Mukherjee is a busy man. The Delhi-born haematologist is a cancer physician, researcher and assistant professor at Columbia University.

Mukherjee is also the author of The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction, and The Laws of Medicine.

The Emperor of All Maladies tells the story of cancer from its first description in an ancient Egyptian scroll to the gleaming laboratories of modern research institutions.

"There are two books in the works, very broadly speaking one of them will address the history of medicine and very broadly speaking the other will address questions of immortality, our search for immortality digital, social and other," Mukherjee told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

A Rhodes scholar, who graduated from Stanford University, University of Oxford and Harvard Medical School, Mukherjee has published articles in Nature, The New England Journal of Medicine, The New York Times, and Cell.

While writing books, Mukherjee follows a set of rules about how to structure the chapters and so on, but has the process changed over the years?

"It has been very much the same. My writing process begins with a lot of research and reading, it begins in a very close space. I need silence, I need a lot of time to think and then it comes out as a work," said Mukherjee, who spends at least a couple of hours writing every day.

Not surprisingly, Mukherjee, who lives in Manhattan with his wife, artist Sarah Sze, and their two daughters, are all big readers. The family tend to hit bookstores on Sunday afternoons to buy books to add to their collection.

Mukherjee doesn't have a television at home, allowing the family to spend their quality time reading. He is also not a big social buff. Except for Twitter, the author hardly uses any networking websites.

"I like traditional news, I like the long-form news and I have never found that joy that some people find in connecting through social media. But I am the dinosaur, clearly, there are other people - I like reading newspaper."

Mukherjee adorns many hats, making it difficult for his readers and followers to distinguish one from the other.