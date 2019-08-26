Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart living
Auto

Bargain-hunting robocars could spell the end for downtown parking â€“ cities need to plan ahead now

Updated : August 26, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Ride-hailing companies such asÂ LyftÂ andÂ UberÂ plan to operate some AVs, but others could become private robotaxis that drop owners off wherever they like and pick them up later.
Researchers at UCLA estimated that aboutÂ 5 percent to 8 percent of urban landÂ is devoted to curb parking.
While robotaxis are not here yet, preparing now for changes in downtown parking and infrastructure could help cities respond when privately owned AVs start to hit the streets.
Bargain-hunting robocars could spell the end for downtown parking â€“ cities need to plan ahead now
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

Watch out! Top 10 stocks brokerages downgraded post June quarter

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

These stocks have seen FY20 EPS downgrade in all 4 quarters

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV