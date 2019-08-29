After endorsing controversial '996' work culture, now Jack Ma says 12-hour week could be the norm

Jack Ma, one of China’s richest men, caused controversy earlier this year by advocating a 996 working week. A 996 working week means working 9AM – 9PM, 6 days a week.

Now the Alibaba co-founder is proposing a new work culture which requires you to work just 12 hours a week with the benefits of artificial intelligence.

Ma said people could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of technology advances and reform in education systems.

“For the next 10, 20 years, every human being, country, government should focus on reforming the education system, making sure our kids can find a job, a job that only requires three days a week, four hours a day,” Ma said at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday.

“If we don’t change the education system we are in, we will all be in trouble,” Ma said while sharing the stage with Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc.

Ma, China’s most famous entrepreneur, along with Richard Liu, the boss of rival JD.com, this year endorsed the China tech sector’s infamous 12-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week routine.

A 996 week in China isn’t unheard of. It’s actually very common in the tech industry, especially amongst start-ups. Ma says those who work longer hours will be rewarded with success.