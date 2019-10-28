8 ways to make your laundry economical and eco-friendly

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
October 28, 2019

When the washing machine is only half filled, it still uses 94 percent of the energy, 74 percent of the water, 67 percent of the detergent as compared with a full machine.
When clothes are only slightly soiled, a wash at low temperature (for example at 30 degree Celsius) for a longer period of time may already provide sufficient cleaning result and may save approximately 36 percent energy.
Eco-labeled detergents are certified for their environmental friendliness. Also, liquid laundry detergents are more environment friendly as compared to their powder counterparts.
