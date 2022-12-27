YouTuber assists in robotic surgery performed on 3D printed copy of his guts

Tom Scott, a British Youtuber, assisted in a robotic surgery performed on the 3-D printed copy of his guts made by the company Lazarus 3D.

3D printing has developed many methods of application that make life better or easier. An example of 3D printing innovation is the creation of realistic copies of human bodies, or partial bodies, for surgical rehearsals. One such demonstration was done by British Youtuber, Tom Scott, who watched a robotic surgery being performed on a 3D-printed copy of his abdomen.

Since surgeons do not have the chance to practice on the bodies of individual patients, they could only learn about the situation completely at the operation table. However, the individually created 3D printed copies open a new avenue where surgeons can map and rehearse a surgery on the exact copies of the organs of the patient, beforehand.

Tom was approached by the company Lazarus 3D, which used a medical scanner to map out the size, shape, and position of his organs. The company then manufactured a copy of his abdomen which included a realistic copy of organs including the liver, spleen, kidneys and more. Luckily there was nothing abnormal in Tom’s body and he didn't need surgery, so the company added a cyst to his kidney just so the surgeons could remove it in the demonstration.

In the demonstration, cameras were inserted into the artificial abdomen and a surgeon navigated through Tom’s organs using the robotic arms of a surgical robot. The copy did not have realistic blood, but the Lazarus representatives said that copies with realistic blood are manufactured for professionals.

The surgeon then showed Tom his kidney and the realistic recreation of the veins and arteries with clear demarcation. He then showed the cyst which was to be removed and the surgery was performed with Tom watching alongside. The 3D-printed fluid-filled sac was punctured and drained in during the demo surgery and eventually removed from the copy of Tom’s abdomen.

The 3D models are for surgeons to practice on so that they could avoid any last-minute mishaps. Since the 3D copies are mapped from actual patients, surgeons fine-tune their visuospatial perception and adjust the robot to the scale of the patients’ organs in advance.

With this breakthrough in medical science, surgeons can be trained to perform complicated surgeries.