The origins of World UFO Day may be traced back to the early 1950s when UFO sightings captured the public's interest. A series of strange sightings above Washington, DC spurred a new fascination with UFOs in 1952.

World UFO Day is celebrated on July 2 and people around the world come together to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and the existence of life beyond our planet.

The origins of World UFO Day may be traced back to the early 1950s when UFO sightings captured the public's interest. A series of strange sightings above Washington, DC spurred a new fascination with UFOs in 1952. Because of this broad interest, organisations such as the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP) were formed to study these inexplicable aerial encounters.

The fascination with UFOs intensified over time, and accounts of sightings and interactions from all over the world flooded in. In 2001, a group of UFO enthusiasts advocated the creation of a special day to celebrate these enigmatic events. They chose the perfect date: July 2, the anniversary of the famed Roswell Incident in 1947, when a supposed UFO crash in New Mexico prompted unending speculation and debate.