World UFO Day 2022— Just a reminder that we aren’t the only ones out here

World UFO Day is celebrated annually on July 2 to spread awareness about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the existence of extra-terrestrial beings. Earlier, World UFO Day was celebrated on June 24 in some parts of the world, while elsewhere it was celebrated on July 2. Finally, July 2 was declared as the official World UFO Day by the World UFO Day Organization.

History and significance

It is believed that the first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. It was celebrated on June 24, and some celebrated it on July 2.

However, according to aviator Kenneth Arnold, June 24 is the date when nine unusual objects were spotted flying over Washington, in the early 1990s, hence the day was marked as UFO day.

On the other hand, July 2 was observed as UFO Day to commemorate the supposed UFO crash incident in Roswell New Mexico in 1947.

Later, to clear all the confusion, the World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) declared July 2 as the official World UFO Day.

As per the WUFODO, the aim behind celebrating World UFO Day is to spread awareness about the existence of UFOs and intelligent beings from outer space.

Also, observing this day encourages the governments to make their knowledge about the UFO sightings public.

How it World UFO Day celebrated?